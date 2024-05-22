Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

