Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 0.6%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $287.58 and last traded at $287.22. 451,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,325,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.61. The company has a market cap of $274.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $4,246,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 640,499 shares of company stock valued at $186,305,734. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

