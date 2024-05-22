Samsonite International S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3895 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Samsonite International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMSEY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 3,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $20.06.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.50 million during the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. Analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

