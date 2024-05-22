Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,377 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. 7,249,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,066,087. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

