Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 8,432 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 402,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 66,901 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 388,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.