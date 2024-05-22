Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.56. 4,021,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,532. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.45 and its 200-day moving average is $347.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $327.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

