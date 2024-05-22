Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $202.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 9.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $202,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EFA stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.80. 10,720,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,423,936. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

