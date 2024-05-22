Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.91. 892,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,978. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $291.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.