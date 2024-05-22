Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $143.77. 3,590,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,198. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.