Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 339.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 54,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,848,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $799.61. 391,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,595. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $791.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

