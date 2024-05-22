Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,250. The company has a market capitalization of $393.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

