Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWF traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.20. 1,426,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,892. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $248.82 and a 52-week high of $345.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.36.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

