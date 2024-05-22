Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 156.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,606,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,894,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

