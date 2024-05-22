Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,585 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

MDLZ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. 5,372,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,588. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

