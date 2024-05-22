Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 8,946 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 135.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 455,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,007,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,725,000 after acquiring an additional 350,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $648,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $264.76. The stock had a trading volume of 225,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,727. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.16 and a 200 day moving average of $249.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.