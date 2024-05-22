Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,641 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $119,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VWO stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,616,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,237. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

