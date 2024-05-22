Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 7,692 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. 883,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

