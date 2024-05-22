Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 229,197 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 201,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

