Schneider National, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Schneider National in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Schneider National stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Schneider National by 20.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth $216,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

