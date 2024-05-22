Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.85

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 604192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

