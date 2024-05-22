Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Copa Holdings, S.A.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copa in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s FY2025 earnings at $18.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

NYSE CPA opened at $104.96 on Monday. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 1,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

