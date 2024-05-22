SeaStar Medical (ICU) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) is one of 227 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SeaStar Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SeaStar Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaStar Medical Competitors 1625 4345 8467 227 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.61%. Given SeaStar Medical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaStar Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A -$26.23 million -0.41 SeaStar Medical Competitors $1.06 billion $4.44 million -4,583.76

SeaStar Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. SeaStar Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -725.48% SeaStar Medical Competitors -639.06% -133.13% -26.88%

Summary

SeaStar Medical peers beat SeaStar Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

