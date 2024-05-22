Seven Mile Advisory Invests $204,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $404.90. 662,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.64 and a 200 day moving average of $360.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $408.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

