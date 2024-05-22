SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE:SN opened at 77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 54.80. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.34.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

