Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 299,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,260,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SGML. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.69 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 54.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

