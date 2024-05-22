Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,335 shares of company stock worth $3,009,806. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Silgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Silgan by 69.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

