Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 703,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SKY opened at $77.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.54. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

