Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
NYSE SKY opened at $77.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.54. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05.
Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.
