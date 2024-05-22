Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Solid Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after buying an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after buying an additional 1,590,781 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,935,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after buying an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 920,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.02. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.