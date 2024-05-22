Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday.
Solid Biosciences stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.02. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
