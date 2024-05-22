Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $326.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after buying an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after buying an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

