SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $131.56. 161,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,986. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.