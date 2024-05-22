Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sphere 3D in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sphere 3D’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sphere 3D’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.87. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 72.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

