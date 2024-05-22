Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.42

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 272654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.