Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Sprout Social worth $17,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 178,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 336,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,292. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

