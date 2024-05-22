SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.97

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.97 and last traded at $142.73, with a volume of 18566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146 in the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

