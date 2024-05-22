Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.29

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 981354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -871.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 504,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,338.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 504,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,789 shares of company stock worth $17,903,473 in the last three months. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

