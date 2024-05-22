Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $8.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STGW
Insider Transactions at Stagwell
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 40.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 31.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 79.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.02 on Friday. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stagwell
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.