State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.04.

Several analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

