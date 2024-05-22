Steem Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Steem has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $129.18 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,493.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.06 or 0.00719587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00123481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.42 or 0.00199190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00094081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,435,473 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

