Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.29

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.29 and last traded at C$85.76, with a volume of 58585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$83.80.

SJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.57.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.89. The company has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7666906 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$398,350.00. In other news, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. Also, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$398,350.00. Insiders have bought a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

