StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
NYSE:ARL opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.
Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
