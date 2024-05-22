StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:ARL opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 210.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.