StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMS stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.66.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

