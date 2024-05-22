StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
AMS stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.66.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
