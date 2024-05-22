StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNED
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.
Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barnes & Noble Education
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.