StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

BNED stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.01. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

