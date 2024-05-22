StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
