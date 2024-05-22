StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PROV stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.40. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

