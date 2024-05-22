StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xunlei

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xunlei by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xunlei by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

