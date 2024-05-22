StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 835.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

