StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Eastman Kodak Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.34.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
