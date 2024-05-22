StockNews.com Downgrades Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 0.7 %

ESP stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.83%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $152,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

