StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 82.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.