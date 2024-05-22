StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 82.75%.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
