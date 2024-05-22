StockNews.com Upgrades IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IEX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $217.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $11,765,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in IDEX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in IDEX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

