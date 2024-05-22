StockNews.com Upgrades Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.33.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.02. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,402 shares of company stock valued at $735,976. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

